Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a week of cold temperatures and light snow fall, the forecast will rebound this weekend. Check out this weekend’s Friday Fast Facts if you’re interested in checking out events in Lincoln.
2022 NSAA Girls And Boys State Basketball
Boys and Girls State Basketball will be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Lincoln High Schools. Come catch the action!
Runs through Friday and Saturday
More info: HERE
Lincoln Stars
Come out and support the Lincoln Stars hockey team as they take on Omaha.
Friday 7:05 p.m.; Tickets start at $16
More info: HERE
Spring Craft And Vendor Market
We have a huge almost 4000 square foot empty store and also the hallways are used for this event. We get over 40+ crafters & vendors selling and have a food truck! Help local by buying Local. Door Prizes and some of the retail stores have specials that day too! Come on out and enjoy the fun!!!
Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Items for purchase
More info: HERE
James Arthur Vineyards Presents March Junk Food Pairing
Join us Saturdays in March when we pair 6 wines from our menu with popular junk foods such as popcorn, Doritos and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Menu changes each week.
Saturday 12-8 p.m.; $8.50 per person
More info: HERE
Music Bingo At Cactus By Venue
Join us on Sundays at Cactus by Venue in Lincoln from 6:00-8:00pm for Music Bingo! Hear a song clip and mark it off - it’s that easy. Get a bingo and you could be leaving with prizes! It’s free to play and a great time for everyone!
Sunday 6-8 p.m.; Free, items for purchase
More info: HERE
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.