Advertisement

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a week of cold temperatures and light snow fall, the forecast will rebound this weekend. Check out this weekend’s Friday Fast Facts if you’re interested in checking out events in Lincoln.

2022 NSAA Girls And Boys State Basketball

Boys and Girls State Basketball will be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Lincoln High Schools. Come catch the action!

Runs through Friday and Saturday

More info: HERE

Lincoln Stars

Come out and support the Lincoln Stars hockey team as they take on Omaha.

Friday 7:05 p.m.; Tickets start at $16

More info: HERE

Spring Craft And Vendor Market

We have a huge almost 4000 square foot empty store and also the hallways are used for this event. We get over 40+ crafters & vendors selling and have a food truck! Help local by buying Local. Door Prizes and some of the retail stores have specials that day too! Come on out and enjoy the fun!!!

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

James Arthur Vineyards Presents March Junk Food Pairing

Join us Saturdays in March when we pair 6 wines from our menu with popular junk foods such as popcorn, Doritos and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Menu changes each week.

Saturday 12-8 p.m.; $8.50 per person

More info: HERE

Music Bingo At Cactus By Venue

Join us on Sundays at Cactus by Venue in Lincoln from 6:00-8:00pm for Music Bingo! Hear a song clip and mark it off - it’s that easy. Get a bingo and you could be leaving with prizes! It’s free to play and a great time for everyone!

Sunday 6-8 p.m.; Free, items for purchase

More info: HERE

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Ann Deandrade & Arica Marie Downs
LSO: Deputies arrest women after finding $800,000 worth of methamphetamine in car
The only county in Nebraska still in the ‘high’ category is Nemaha County. When a county is in...
COVID Community Level still high in one Nebraska county
Missing Lincoln teen found safe
Kathleen Jourdan testified Wednesday during the fifth day of the trial.
Former UNMC doctor on trial for murder of husband takes the stand
Parkview Christian players celebrate the Patriots' win over Falls City Sacred Heart in the...
THURSDAY: NSAA State Basketball Tournament | View scores and highlights

Latest News

Alan Jackson to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Alan Jackson plans concert stop in Lincoln
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Pandemic Anniversary for COVID-19
COVID-19 pandemic approaches the two-year mark
In a filing with the U.S. Department of Transportation, Skywest announced it intends to leave...
Skywest announces plans to leave Kearney, North Platte, and Scottsbluff airports