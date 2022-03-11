Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a week of cold temperatures and light snow fall, the forecast will rebound this weekend. Check out this weekend’s Friday Fast Facts if you’re interested in checking out events in Lincoln.

2022 NSAA Girls And Boys State Basketball

Boys and Girls State Basketball will be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Lincoln High Schools. Come catch the action!

Runs through Friday and Saturday

More info: HERE

Lincoln Stars

Come out and support the Lincoln Stars hockey team as they take on Omaha.

Friday 7:05 p.m.; Tickets start at $16

More info: HERE

Spring Craft And Vendor Market

We have a huge almost 4000 square foot empty store and also the hallways are used for this event. We get over 40+ crafters & vendors selling and have a food truck! Help local by buying Local. Door Prizes and some of the retail stores have specials that day too! Come on out and enjoy the fun!!!

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

James Arthur Vineyards Presents March Junk Food Pairing

Join us Saturdays in March when we pair 6 wines from our menu with popular junk foods such as popcorn, Doritos and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Menu changes each week.

Saturday 12-8 p.m.; $8.50 per person

More info: HERE

Music Bingo At Cactus By Venue

Join us on Sundays at Cactus by Venue in Lincoln from 6:00-8:00pm for Music Bingo! Hear a song clip and mark it off - it’s that easy. Get a bingo and you could be leaving with prizes! It’s free to play and a great time for everyone!

Sunday 6-8 p.m.; Free, items for purchase

More info: HERE

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.