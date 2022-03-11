Huskers get set for long home stretch

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska baseball has already seen changes in to their 2022 schedule. The Big Red canceled their home series this weekend against Long Beach State due to bad weather.

Nebraska is back in action on Sunday to take on in state opponent University of Nebraska Omaha. It’s a two game series that opens up in Omaha on Sunday. The second game of the series on Monday will be played in Lincoln at Haymarket park.

After a lot of preseason hype the Huskers have opened the 2022 season 4-8 after starting the year 1-6. Nebraska has struggled on the mound as well as offensively. Head coach Will Bolt addressed the struggles at the plate ahead of practice on Friday. “I think we are still underachieving honestly offensively for what we’re cable of,” Bolt said.

After Sundays game on the road against the Mavericks, the Huskers will play 10 home games in 14 days starting on Monday.

Those games include series with New Mexico State, Texas A&M - Corpus Christian and Michigan. As well, as a game with South Dakota State.

