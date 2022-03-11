Advertisement

Kearney Mayor: Skywest announcement has “huge impact”

By Mark Baumert
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Skywest Airlines’ announcement about cancelling air service will have a “huge impact on local communities,” according to Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse.

Clouse told Local4 Friday morning that city officials don’t have an answer yet about how to move forward. He said the city is studying the Skywest filing to the Department of Transportation. He also said the city is looking at its options.

In a DOT filling reported Thursday, Skywest announced that it would cancel its Denver service to Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff as well as 26 other airports around the country. The specific airports include the North Platte Regional Airport, the Western-Nebraska Scottsbluff Regional Airport, and the Kearney Regional Airport.

Skywest issued a 90-day termination notice that said it intends to eliminate EAS on or before June 10, 2022.

The Utah-based airline, which operates under the United Airlines flag, is the only airline currently offering daily commercial flights to Denver in those three Nebraska cities.

Skywest is blaming pilot shortages.

“Although SkyWest Airlines, Inc. would prefer to continue providing scheduled air service to these cities, the pilot staffing challenges across the airline industry preclude us from doing so,” the airline said as part of its filing.

Essential air service is a government-subsidized program designed to help smaller communities that “were served by certificated air carriers before airline deregulation maintain a minimal level of scheduled air service.”

Of the other 26 airports, impacted states include Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Clouse said the federal Department of Transportation would likely seek bids from other air carriers to replace SkyWest, but it wasn’t immediately clear how soon they would start.

