LPD: Scammer pretends to be LPD Sergeant, threatens to cut woman and bank teller

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a scammer pretended to be a police sergeant and demanded money from a Lincoln woman.

According to police, around 3 p.m. on Thursday, a 50-year-old woman said she got phone calls from two people claiming to be from the Lincoln Police Department.

One of the callers identified themselves as Sergeant Gaston who, according to LPD, is not an actual supervisor at LPD.

LPD said the scammer told the woman that she’d missed a court appearance and had to pay a fine to avoid being arrested.

Police said the fake officer told the woman to withdraw $5,200 from one of her accounts and then create an Apple Pay account for the transaction.

A manager at the woman’s bank recognized that this was a scam and advised the woman not to complete the transaction, according to LPD.

LPD said the scammer became hostile and threatened to cut the victim and the bank manager.

Police said thankfully no money was lost in this scam because of the quick thinking of the bank manager.

As a reminder, LPD said no one from law enforcement will ever call to request or demand money.

