Nebraska advances permitless concealed carry measure

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is inching closer to allowing gun owners to carry concealed firearms without a permit, background check or special training, as more than 20 other conservative states already have done.

Lawmakers gave the measure initial approval Friday in a 35-9 vote after overcoming a filibuster from opponents who echoed law enforcement agencies’ public safety concerns.

Two more votes are required before it goes to Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts. The vote came one day after Alabama became the 22nd state to pass such a law. At least three other states have measures pending. Nebraska already allows legal gun owners to carry their weapons in the open in most public places.

