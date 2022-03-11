New principals announced at Lincoln Public Schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools announced on Friday 10 new principals in multiple schools throughout the district. The latest announcement is part of the annual process due to retirements and new opportunities for principals.

“These 10 new principals are prime examples of educators who have both the skills and the heart for leading our schools and the important work that happens in our classrooms every day,” said LPS Associate Superintendent for Instruction Matt Larson. “They have proven their passion and dedication to Lincoln Public Schools students and families and are clearly ready to take the next step in their education careers with our school district. We are fortunate to have so many high-quality internal leaders willing to step up and continue their educational journey with us.”

The new administrators include:

Elementary Schools

Brandi Hennerberg - Morley Elementary School

Brandi Hennerberg will be the next principal at Morley Elementary School. Hennerberg currently serves as assistant principal at Clinton Elementary, a position she has held since 2016. Prior to that she was Clinton’s instructional coach for one year. She also taught at Kloefkorn Elementary School for three years and Belmont Elementary School for 12 years.

Hennerberg is earning her Doctorate of Education at Doane University this spring. She also has earned her Education Specialist, Master of Education in Educational Leadership and Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Doane College. She also earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Hennerberg will begin her new duties on July 1, and replaces Stephanie Drake who accepted the principal position at Wysong Elementary School.

Marci Imel - Saratoga Elementary School

Current LPS Remote Learning Program assistant principal Marci Imel will be the next principal at Saratoga Elementary School. She was the assistant principal at Everett Elementary School for six years, special education coordinator and instructional coordinator/interventionist at Campbell Elementary School, and response to intervention specialist at Randolph Elementary. She also spent time as a teacher at school districts in Colorado and Arizona.

Imel earned her Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Doane College and her Bachelor of Science in Special Education and Elementary Education from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Imel will begin her new duties on July 1, and replaces Annette Bushaw who accepted the principal position at Pershing Elementary School.

Dave Koenig - Holmes Elementary School

Dave Koenig will be the next principal at Holmes Elementary School. Koenig currently serves as the assistant principal at Pershing Elementary School, and began as coordinator in 2017. Prior to that he was a special education coordinator for two years, and special education teacher for four years at Lincoln Northeast High School.

Koenig earned his Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and his Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Doane College.

Koenig will begin his new duties on July 1, and replaces Tim Muggy who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Michelle Kulas- Elliott Elementary School

Current Elliott Elementary School assistant principal Michelle Kulas will continue there as the new principal. Before joining Elliott three years ago, she was the instructional coach and family engagement coordinator at Randolph Elementary Elementary School for four years. She also taught at Randolph for 14 years.

Kulas earned her Master of Arts in Educational Leadership and Master of Arts in Counseling from Doane University, and her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Kulas will begin her new duties on July 1, and replaces Kathleen Dering who accepted the principal position at Cavett Elementary School.

Mandy Nickolite-Greene Kahoa Elementary School

Current Kahoa Elementary School assistant principal Mandy Nickolite-Greene will be the next principal. Prior to coming to Kahoa in 2019, she was assistant principal at Hartley Elementary School for three years; special education coordinator at Hartley for one year; the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBiS) coach for multiple schools for one year; and a school psychologist for eight years. Prior to joining LPS, Nickolite-Greene also was a school psychologist for David City Public Schools and Schuyler Community Schools.

Nickolite-Greene earned her Education Specialist in School Psychology and Certification in Educational Leadership from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, her Master of Counseling from Doane College and her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Nickolite-Greene will begin her new duties on July 1, and replaces Terri Nelson who announced her retirement earlier this year.

Becky Unterseher - Pyrtle Elementary School

Becky Unterseher has been named the next principal at Pyrtle Elementary School. She currently serves as coordinator at Beattie Elementary School, a job she has held since 2017. Before assuming this role, she was a teacher at Beattie for one year and Arnold Elementary School for eleven years.

Unterseher earned her Master in Educational Leadership from Doane College in 2016, a graduate degree in the Primarily Math program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Unterseher will begin her new duties on July 1, and replaces principal Kristen Finley who recently accepted the supervisor of elementary personnel services position at Lincoln Public Schools District Office.

Middle Schools

Victory Haines - Pound Middle School

Current Pound Middle School associate principal Victory Haines will be the next principal. Prior to coming to pound in 2018, he served as assistant director of athletics and activities at Lincoln Southeast High School for five years. Haines also taught and coached at Schoo Middle School and Lincoln North Star High School at the beginning of his LPS career.

Haines earned his Superintendent Certification, Masters in Educational Administration and Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, his Associate’s of Science in Mathematics from Snow College and is a NIAAA Nationally Certified Athletic Administrator.

Haines will begin his new duties on July 1, and replaces Chris Deibler who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Allison Meister- Lefler Middle School

Allison Meister will be the next principal at Lefler Middle School. Meister comes to Lefler from Goodrich Middle School, where she has served as associate principal and special education coordinator since 2014. Prior to that, she was a special education teacher at Park Middle School for one year and at Lincoln Southeast High School for five years.

Meister earned her Education Specialist Degree and her Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Doane College. She also earned a Master of Arts in Special Education from the University of Nebraska. She anticipates finishing her Doctorate of Education from Doane in the spring of 2023.

Meister begins her new duties July 1, and replaces Jessie Fries who was recently named LPS director of secondary education.

High Schools

Casey Fries - East High School

Casey Fries will remain a Spartan and be the next principal at East High. He currently serves as an associate principal for East High School and the principal of the one-year-only Remote Learning Program. Prior to joining the East staff in 2014, Fries taught math for four years at Lincoln High and was the chair of the math department for three of those years.

He earned his Master of Education in Educational Leadership and his Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Doane College, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Fries will begin his new duties on July 1, and takes over for Sue Cassata who was recently named the first principal at the new Standing Bear High School.

Megan Kroll -North Star High School

Continuing as a Navigator, Megan Kroll will be the next principal at North Star High School. She has spent the last 19 years at North Star and is currently an associate principal. Before that Kroll served as instructional coordinator and taught math, including four and a half years as department chair.

She earned her Master of Education in Education Leadership from Doane College and her Bachelor of Science in Secondary Mathematics from Northwest Missouri State University.

Kroll will take over for Ryan Zabawa, who will be the next LPS director of student services.

