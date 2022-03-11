Advertisement

Skywest announces plans to leave Kearney, North Platte, and Scottsbluff airports

In a filing with the U.S. Department of Transportation, Skywest announced it intends to leave...
In a filing with the U.S. Department of Transportation, Skywest announced it intends to leave three Nebraska airports(KNOP)
By Bill Schammert
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a filing with the U.S. Department of Transportation, Skywest Airlines announced plans to terminate its essential air service to 29 airports, including three in Nebraska. The specific airports include the North Platte Regional Airport, the Western-Nebraska Scottsbluff Regional Airport, and the Kearney Regional Airport.

Skywest issued a 90-day termination notice that said it intends to eliminate EAS on or before June 10, 2022.

The Utah-based airline, which operates under the United Airlines flag, is the only airline currently offering daily commercial flights to Denver in those three Nebraska cities.

Skywest is blaming pilot shortages.

“Although SkyWest Airlines, Inc. would prefer to continue providing scheduled air service to these cities, the pilot staffing challenges across the airline industry preclude us from doing so,” the airline said as part of its filing.

Essential air service is a government-subsidized program designed to help smaller communities that “were served by certificated air carriers before airline deregulation maintain a minimal level of scheduled air service.”

Of the other 26 airports, impacted states include Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Ann Deandrade & Arica Marie Downs
LSO: Deputies arrest women after finding $800,000 worth of methamphetamine in car
NSAA State Basketball Tournament: Class C1 Lincoln Lutheran vs Gothenburg.
WEDNESDAY: NSAA State Basketball Tournament | View scores and highlights
A burned semi sits along the interstate after a crash closed both directions of traffic.
UPDATE: Three dead after fatal crash on I-80 near Milford
The only county in Nebraska still in the ‘high’ category is Nemaha County. When a county is in...
COVID Community Level still high in one Nebraska county
Snowfall potential from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday afternoon.
Cold and snow Wednesday afternoon and night

Latest News

Pandemic Anniversary for COVID-19
COVID-19 pandemic approaches the two-year mark
Nebraska 9-year-old starts egg company
Nebraska 9-year-old starts egg company
Two Years of COVID-19
Two Years of COVID-19
Felipe Vazquez is on trial for the first degree murder of LPD Investigator Mario Herrera.
Felipe Vazquez murder trial continues; officers share stories of running toward the gunfire