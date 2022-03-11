Advertisement

UPDATE: Seward County Sheriff’s Office identifies victims from Tuesday I-80 fatality

A burned semi sits along the interstate after a crash closed both directions of traffic.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Seward County Sheriff’s Office identified the three deceased victims from the tractor-trailer crash that occurred on I-80 near MM 380 in Seward County.

I-80 eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down near the Milford exit (mile marker 381) for several hours Tuesday morning following the fatal crash. The two tractor-trailers involved in the initial crash resulted in three deaths and one critically injured. Both tractor-trailers were occupied by a husband and wife driving team.

According to officials, the preliminary investigation shows that a tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on I-80 and crossed the median entering the westbound lanes of travel. The tractor-trailer struck a westbound traveling tractor-trailer head-on. An additional tractor-trailer traveling in the westbound lane swerved to avoid the collision, causing the tractor-trailer to cross the median and overturn in the eastbound lanes of travel.

The first tractor-trailer was occupied by Carle Metcalf, 61, of Granbury, Texas and Virginia Metcalf, 59, of Granbury, Texas. Both individuals were pronounced deceased on scene.

The second tractor-trailer was occupied by Gurminder Melde, 45, of North York, ON and Satvinder Melde, 49, of North York, ON. Mrs. Melde was pronounced deceased on scene.

Mr. Melde was life flighted to Bryan, his current health status is unknown.

The crash is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol crash scene reconstructionist. Seward Police Department, Milford Fire, and Seward Fire responded to the crash.

