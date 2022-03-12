Balanced scoring helps Concordia advance at NAIA Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four Concordia players scored in double figures to help the 5th-seeded Bulldogs reach the second round of the NAIA Tournament. Noah Schutte had a game-high 21 points, while AJ Watson added 17 points. Crete native Carter Kent went 3-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 14 points.

Concordia advances to play 4th-seeded Marian on Saturday night at DJ Sokol Arena in Omaha. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Concordia is making its 11th appearance at the NAIA Tournament.

