Advertisement

Balanced scoring helps Concordia advance at NAIA Tournament

10/11 NOW at Ten
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four Concordia players scored in double figures to help the 5th-seeded Bulldogs reach the second round of the NAIA Tournament. Noah Schutte had a game-high 21 points, while AJ Watson added 17 points. Crete native Carter Kent went 3-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 14 points.

Concordia advances to play 4th-seeded Marian on Saturday night at DJ Sokol Arena in Omaha. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Concordia is making its 11th appearance at the NAIA Tournament.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Ann Deandrade & Arica Marie Downs
LSO: Deputies arrest women after finding $800,000 worth of methamphetamine in car
The only county in Nebraska still in the ‘high’ category is Nemaha County. When a county is in...
COVID Community Level still high in one Nebraska county
The Seward County Sheriff’s Office identified the three deceased victims from the...
UPDATE: Seward County Sheriff’s Office identifies victims from Tuesday I-80 fatality
Parkview Christian players celebrate the Patriots' win over Falls City Sacred Heart in the...
THURSDAY: NSAA State Basketball Tournament | View scores and highlights
Friday afternoon a jury of her peers found 33-year old Kathleen Jourdan not guilty of...
Jourdan acquitted of all charges for her husband’s death

Latest News

The NSAA State Basketball Championship is happening this week in Lincoln. The six day...
FRIDAY: NSAA State Basketball Tournament | View scores and highlights
Concordia advances to second round of NAIA tournament
Concordia advances to second round of NAIA tournament
Nebraska baseball sets up for long home stretch
Nebraska baseball sets up for long home stretch
The NSAA State Basketball Championship is happening this week in Lincoln. The six day...
HS State Basketball Highlights (Friday, March 11) - 10pm - Part 1