LPD searches for missing at-risk adult

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating a missing at-risk adult.

The Lincoln Police Department is looking for 57-year-old Terry L. Wampole. He is 6′1, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair. 

Wampole was last seen at 11p.m. on March 11 at 20th and Q Streets.  He is possibly wearing a grey University of Nebraska letterman jacket, and a Nebraska baseball cap with a large “N” on it.  He is under court order and potentially dangerous.

If you know of his whereabouts or locate him, do not approach, immediate call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.

