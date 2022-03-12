Nearly 200 soldiers return from 10-month deployment in Africa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly 200 soldiers ran into the arms of loved ones Friday morning after a 10-month long counter terrorism mission in Africa. Among those lined up outside the Nebraska National Guard base waiting for their soldiers to deplane, were siblings Dillon and Alexey Hron. Alexey, holding a sign with her dad, Dave Hron’s face on it. Dave, was one of those deployed, acting as a project manager in the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.

The kids told 10/11 NOW they’re as proud as they are happy to be reunited.

The Hron siblings wait for their dad, Dave, to arrive after a ten month deployment to Africa with the Nebraska National Guard. (KOLN)

“We’re proud of all of his achievements,” Dillon Hron said. “He’s always pushing us further in life and this is just one of those examples.”

Dave said the work was difficult.

“There were very hot weather challenges,” Dave said. “It was a different and challenging environment over there.”

While Dave and soldiers were working in Africa, the Hron kids were busy. All three of them got engaged and one had a baby girl named Giovanni, who Dave met for the first time upon his arrival.

“Amazing,” Dave said. “I mean I can’t say, it’s amazing.”

The soldiers served on the Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, a counter terrorism operation. Col. Brian Medcalf said the brigade navigated the civil war in Ethiopia and extremist threats. They also gave back to the community, restoring the gravesite of an American veteran buried in Africa and building a new well for a village.

Nebraskans left Africa a better place,” Medcalf said.

Among those who returned were father-son team David and Micaiah Wooten.

David served as a foreign liaison officers’ coordinator, communicating with leadership from across the world every day. He said the work was extremely interesting and rewarding, but getting home to his wife and nine other kids was huge.

“It was the day we’re all looking forward to,” David said. “We have a countdown of how long until we go home. As soon as we get there we’re asking how much time until we go home?”

David said he was lucky because he had his son Micaiah along with him to share in those milestones from lunches every day, to Christmas dinner abroad.

This was Micaiah’s first deployment and he said he was ready to be back.

“When you’re finally on the plane home the last five minutes feel like two whole days,” Micaiah said.

The Wooten and Hron families are among around 500 who braved the cold, holding handmade signs for fathers, mothers, sons and daughters who hadn’t seen their loved ones in nearly a year.

Amanda Bossinger, who was reunited with her husband, said her toddler daughter was just a baby when her dad left, now she’s walking.

“It’s been so long,” Bossinger said. “My kids are so excited.”

Jessica Harden, also reuniting with her husband, said the last 10 months have been tough and they made it through, but they’re ready to be back together.

“We’ve waited a long time,” Harden said.

