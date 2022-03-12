Officials investigate after 300 dead snow geese left on road

OMAHA, Neb (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is investigating after about 300 snow geese were killed and left piled on a road.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the dead birds were discovered west of Falls City in Richardson County. Thousands of snow geese are migrating through Nebraska and there is no hunting limit on the birds. But Nebraska game and parks officials say it is illegal not to clean and properly dispose of the birds.

Those who were involved could face misdemeanor charges if they didn’t have proper hunting permits or stamps. They also could face misdemeanor charges for littering a waterway and wanton waste.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.