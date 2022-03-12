SATURDAY: NSAA State Basketball Tournament | View scores and highlights

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Basketball Championship is happening this week in Lincoln. The six day tournament, with boys and girls championships happening simultaneously, runs from March 7-12.

GIRLS FINAL SCORES:

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42, Shelton 34

Elkhorn North vs. Skutt Catholic - 1 p.m.

St. Cecilia vs. Bridgeport- 4 p.m.

BOYS FINAL SCORES:

Ashland-Greenwood 36, Auburn 33

The A-G 3.



Evan Shepard’s game-winner for Ashland-Greenwood. pic.twitter.com/8keMWGnmLa — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 12, 2022

Millard North vs. Bellevue West - 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s vs. Parkview Christian - 8 p.m.

