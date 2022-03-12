SATURDAY: NSAA State Basketball Tournament | View scores and highlights
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Basketball Championship is happening this week in Lincoln. The six day tournament, with boys and girls championships happening simultaneously, runs from March 7-12.
Check back throughout the day for final scores and highlights.
GIRLS FINAL SCORES:
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42, Shelton 34
Elkhorn North vs. Skutt Catholic - 1 p.m.
St. Cecilia vs. Bridgeport- 4 p.m.
BOYS FINAL SCORES:
Ashland-Greenwood 36, Auburn 33
Millard North vs. Bellevue West - 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s vs. Parkview Christian - 8 p.m.
More State Basketball Scores and Highlights
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.