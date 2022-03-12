Advertisement

Sixth-inning homers power NU to 5-2 win

(KOLN-TV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team (14-6) slugged three home runs in a sixth-inning rally to pick up its third win of the season with a 5-2 victory over Boston University (11-13) Saturday morning at the LBSU Softball Complex.

Ferrell (8-3) was strong in the circle, pitching the complete game. She fanned eight strikeouts, two shy of her career high. Ferrell held the Terriers to just five hits.

The Huskers were held to five hits before adding four in the sixth inning, including three home runs from Payton Glatter, Brooke Andrews and Billie Andrews.

A two-run homer from senior Aliyah Heurta-Leipner put the Terriers up two early in the bottom of the second inning.

NU looked to cut the lead in the top of third with a two-out double from Billie Andrews. A walk added Cam Ybarra to first for two base runners, but a ground out to the pitcher kept it a 2-0 game.

The Huskers were able to add a run in the top of the fourth. A pair of singles from Mya Felder and Courtney Wallace put a runner in scoring position. Peyton Glatter walked, loading the bases. Brooke Andrews hit a single to right field, scoring one. The Huskers were able to cut Boston’s lead to 2-1.

A two-out rally in the top of the sixth inning lifted the Huskers to a 5-2 lead. After a strikeout and a ground out, Payton Glatter smashed one over the left center field fence for her first home run of the season. Brooke Andrews followed it up with a homer of her own over the center field fence. Ava singled to right field, setting up Billie Andrews for a two-run homer over the right center field to make it a 5-2 game.

The Huskers will return to action on Sunday, March 13 for games against Central Florida and Long Beach State. The Big Red will face the Knights at 11 a.m. CT followed by a matchup against the Beach at 4 p.m. CT. Both games will be live broadcasted on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call by Nate Rohr.

