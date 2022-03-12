Warmer Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cold Friday, the weekend will be much warmer. Above average temperatures look to continue for much of next week. There could some precipitation late next week too.

Saturday will begin cold with temperatures in the single digits and teens. The afternoon should be mostly sunny, milder and breezy with highs in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be west and southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The warming trend continues Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 20s to around 30. The afternoon looks to be mostly sunny and a bit breezy with highs mainly in the low to mid 60s. Winds look to be south at 8 to 18 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A cold front will move through the area late Sunday into early Monday. Any chance of precipitation looks very slim (less than 10%). Monday should be partly cloudy, cooler and breezy. Mild temperatures return for Tuesday and Wednesday before another cold front moves through the area late Wednesday into Thursday. There is a chance of rain Thursday and Friday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

