Ybarra’s walk-off homer powers Huskers to 10-9 win

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team (12-6) started the weekend with a win against Sacramento State (11-9). The offensive battle between the two teams was showcased in the 10-9 win with a walk-off two-run homer from Cam Ybarra for the Big Red.

Olivia Ferrell (6-3) recorded the win for the Huskers, pitching 2.0 innings and recording four strikeouts.

For the Hornets, Marissa Bertuccio (11-9) pitched a complete game, walking five batters and giving up 13 hits.

It was an offensive battle throughout the afternoon. The Hornets struck first with a two-out solo homer from Lexie Webb in the top of the first inning to take the lead, 1-0.

The Huskers responded in the bottom of the second inning. Kaylin Kinney led off with a hard hit ball to third base. Brooke Andrews moved Kinney to scoring position after a sacrifice bunt. Squier reached base after being hit by a pitch, but was out on the fielder’s choice from a ground ball by Payton Glatter. With runners on first and third, Glatter stole second, forcing the throw down and scoring Kinney to make it a tied game at 1-1 going into the top of the third inning.

Nebraska took the lead in the bottom of the third inning. A lead off walk but Billie Andrews at first. Cam Ybarra took advantage with a double to right center, scoring Andrews to go ahead, 2-1.

Two walks and two homers in the top of the fourth inning led to Sacramento State regaining the lead, 5-2. Nikki Barboza hit a three-run home run over the right center field fence with no outs. After a strikeout and a ground out, Lewa Day added a homer of her own to right field.

The Big Red cut the lead to 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth. Singles from Courtney Wallace, Billie Andrews and Ybarra loaded the bases. Singles Sydney Gray and Mya Felder helped cut the lead.

However, the Hornets had another big inning in the top of the fifth inning. A string of singles from Lexie Webb, Carley Morfey, Rylee Gresham, Caroline Evans and Lewa Day extended Sacramento State’s lead to 9-5.

The Huskers would add four more to cut the lead to 9-8 in the bottom of the fifth. Abbie Squier started the inning with a double followed by a single from Wallace. Billie Andrews notched her first double of the year to score Squier. Ybarra hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Wallace, while Gray singled to score Billie Andrews. The Huskers went into the top of the sixth down, 9-8.

After a scoreless sixth inning for both teams, Ferrell struck out three in a row to give Nebraska the final chance.

After Wallace reached on a fielding error by third base, Billie Andrews hit a deep ball, but the left fielder was able to get it. Ybarra smashed a two-run homer over the right center field fence to claim the win, 10-9.

The Huskers will take on Cal State Fullerton at approximately 5:10 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and on the Huskers Radio Network with the call from Nate Rohr.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.