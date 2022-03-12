Advertisement

York County Sheriff receives donated K-9 to replace fallen Nitro

Nebraskans have once again come to the aid of the York County Sheriff’s Department, an Omaha...
Nebraskans have once again come to the aid of the York County Sheriff’s Department, an Omaha resident donated a two year old Belgian Malinois to the department.
By Kasey Mintz
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans have once again come to the aid of the York County Sheriff’s Department, an Omaha resident donated a two year old Belgian Malinois to the department.

Dog, as the department calls her, will train to fill the hole left by last month’s tragedy.

In mid-February York K-9, Nitro, was killed after a man stole the cruiser the dog was in and collided with another vehicle and a train, but now “Dog” is set patrol with Nitro’s handler.

“Creating that bond, you want a K-9 that listens to you that knows your every movement you know so if something doesn’t seem right then they’re on alert and you also want to create a bond so that for obvious reasons they’ll listen to you,” York County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Fifield said.

But first “Dog” needs a name, which York County school kids are helping to create.

“This was the Sheriff’s idea he came into a meeting one day and he says hey I think I have an idea I would like to go out and go through all the elementary schools in York County and we decided to go first through third grade have a coloring contest and have all the kids color a police dog and name her,” Sergeant Brad Melby said.

Sergeant Melby said they should have a name picked out by next week.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Ann Deandrade & Arica Marie Downs
LSO: Deputies arrest women after finding $800,000 worth of methamphetamine in car
The only county in Nebraska still in the ‘high’ category is Nemaha County. When a county is in...
COVID Community Level still high in one Nebraska county
The Seward County Sheriff’s Office identified the three deceased victims from the...
UPDATE: Seward County Sheriff’s Office identifies victims from Tuesday I-80 fatality
Parkview Christian players celebrate the Patriots' win over Falls City Sacred Heart in the...
THURSDAY: NSAA State Basketball Tournament | View scores and highlights
Friday afternoon a jury of her peers found 33-year old Kathleen Jourdan not guilty of...
Jourdan acquitted of all charges for her husband’s death

Latest News

Travel industry predicting rise for international travel
Travel industry picks up as the pandemic restrictions ease
Travel increases as pandemic restrictions ease
Travel increases as pandemic restrictions ease
Alexey Hron hugs her dad, Dave Hron, who just came back from a ten month deployment to Africa...
Nearly 200 soldiers return from 10-month deployment in Africa
HS State Basketball Highlights (Friday, March 11) - 6pm
HS State Basketball Highlights (Friday, March 11) - 6pm