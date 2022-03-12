York County Sheriff receives donated K-9 to replace fallen Nitro

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans have once again come to the aid of the York County Sheriff’s Department, an Omaha resident donated a two year old Belgian Malinois to the department.

Dog, as the department calls her, will train to fill the hole left by last month’s tragedy.

In mid-February York K-9, Nitro, was killed after a man stole the cruiser the dog was in and collided with another vehicle and a train, but now “Dog” is set patrol with Nitro’s handler.

“Creating that bond, you want a K-9 that listens to you that knows your every movement you know so if something doesn’t seem right then they’re on alert and you also want to create a bond so that for obvious reasons they’ll listen to you,” York County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Fifield said.

But first “Dog” needs a name, which York County school kids are helping to create.

“This was the Sheriff’s idea he came into a meeting one day and he says hey I think I have an idea I would like to go out and go through all the elementary schools in York County and we decided to go first through third grade have a coloring contest and have all the kids color a police dog and name her,” Sergeant Brad Melby said.

Sergeant Melby said they should have a name picked out by next week.

