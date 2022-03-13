28-year-old man arrested for attempted burglary in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police were called to the 700 block of Charleston Street due to an attempted burglary on Saturday at 11:09 p.m.

According to LPD, residents of a house in the area were awoken to the sound of their front door being broken. When confronted, the suspect, 28-year-old Cody Sharp, broke a nearby vase and ran from the area.

Sharp then went to another house, where they attempted to break into the household and were confronted by the residents of that house.

Sharp was arrested by police and charged for criminal mischief, trespassing and disturbance of the peace.

LPD said there was approximately $1,000 in damage due to the incident.

