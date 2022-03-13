Fonner Park barn under quarantine after confirmed cases of EHV-1

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner Park is working to make sure two cases of Neurological Equine Herpes do not spread, symptoms presented themselves in some horses on Wednesday.

Then tests were run on the horses and they were confirmed the cases of EHV-1, the barn where those horse were kept is now under quarantine which means it puts about 100 hundred horses out of commission.

Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak says the cases of the virus are unfortunate.

“We have two horses effected that had all their proper paper work done on them,” Kotulak said. “They had their Coggins Report, they had their health certificate, and they were properly vaccinated yet they still ended up with this EHV-1 the equine herpes neurological and so now we are calling for people in that barn specifically to do a lot of sanitizing.”

Unfortunately, both horses diagnosed were put down due to their symptoms being too advanced for treatment.

