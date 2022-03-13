Lincoln business helps customers bond through charcuterie

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s been difficult to gather during the pandemic, but as most return to normalcy, one Lincoln business owner is creating a space for people to join together and bond through charcuterie.

Alexis Wingert is the owner of Grazing Gouda and teaches charcuterie workshops. During the workshop, individuals create a board from start to finish. Participants cut and style three different cheese and make salami roses.

Wingert said she wanted to create a space where people could connect with one another by using charcuterie.

“Going into it, I wanted to make sure I was creating an environment that was intentional for people to gather and graze and just kind of chat over charcuterie together,” said Alexis Wingert, owner of Grazing Gouda. “The workshops have been an amazing space for that. It lets everybody come in and they make their own board. They can do it with friends, their mom and daughter duo or husband and wife.”

Wingert started Grazing Gouda after creating a board for a wedding. She also makes individual boxes and board for date nights.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.