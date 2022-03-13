Advertisement

Lincoln business helps customers bond through charcuterie

Lincoln business owner helps customers bond with charcuterie
Lincoln business owner helps customers bond with charcuterie(Bria Battle/KOLN)
By Bria Battle
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s been difficult to gather during the pandemic, but as most return to normalcy, one Lincoln business owner is creating a space for people to join together and bond through charcuterie.

Alexis Wingert is the owner of Grazing Gouda and teaches charcuterie workshops. During the workshop, individuals create a board from start to finish. Participants cut and style three different cheese and make salami roses.

Wingert said she wanted to create a space where people could connect with one another by using charcuterie.

“Going into it, I wanted to make sure I was creating an environment that was intentional for people to gather and graze and just kind of chat over charcuterie together,” said Alexis Wingert, owner of Grazing Gouda. “The workshops have been an amazing space for that. It lets everybody come in and they make their own board. They can do it with friends, their mom and daughter duo or husband and wife.”

Wingert started Grazing Gouda after creating a board for a wedding. She also makes individual boxes and board for date nights.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office identified the three deceased victims from the...
UPDATE: Seward County Sheriff’s Office identifies victims from Tuesday I-80 fatality
Friday afternoon a jury of her peers found 33-year old Kathleen Jourdan not guilty of...
Jourdan acquitted of all charges for her husband’s death
The NSAA State Basketball Championship is happening this week in Lincoln. The six day...
FRIDAY: NSAA State Basketball Tournament | View scores and highlights
The Nebraska State Capitol Building.
Nebraska advances permitless concealed carry measure
LPD locates missing at-risk adult

Latest News

Concordia advances to NAIA Sweet 16
Concordia advances to NAIA Sweet 16
State Basketball Championships (Saturday, March 12) - Part 2
State Basketball Championships (Saturday, March 12) - Part 2
State Basketball Championships (Saturday, March 12) - Part 1
State Basketball Championships (Saturday, March 12) - Part 1
Sunday High Temperatures
Mild Sunday
Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters' brings diversity to Lincoln Community Playhouse
Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters’ brings diversity to Lincoln Community Playhouse