Mild Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The warming trend will continue Sunday. Monday should be cooler before another short warming trend returns Tuesday. There is a chance of precipitation Thursday and Friday.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, warmer and a bit breezy. High temperatures look to be mainly in the low to mid 60s. Winds should be south at 8 to 18 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A cold front will move through the area Sunday night into Monday. It is going to be cooler and breezy to start the week. Highs temperatures look to be mainly in the mid 40s to mid 50s with north winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild before another cold front moves through the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There is a chance of rain Thursday, Thursday night and Friday. If the precipitation hangs around long enough and it gets cold enough Thursday night into Friday morning, there could be some snow mixed in with the rain. Mild, well above average temperatures likely return for next weekend.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

