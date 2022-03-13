Monday Forecast: Blustery and cooler with a sprinkle or two...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The unseasonably mild weather we enjoyed on Sunday will make a quick exit for Monday as a cold front sweeps across the state to begin the work week...

Weather conditions on Monday will be cloudier...cooler...and windier as a frontal system slides through the region. A few light rain or snow showers will also be possible, although significant precipitation is not expected. North winds may gust over 30 or 35 mph at times as cooler air overspreads the state. Temperatures will quickly warm back up for Tuesday and Wednesday as a pronounced warm front slides across Nebraska. Not only will it be warmer for those two days...it will be dry as well. Our next best chance for precipitation will come with a second frontal system that swings our way from the west by later Wednesday night...into the day on Thursday...and lingering into early Friday morning. This second weather-maker is not expected to produce widespread precipitation...with areas of southern and southeastern Nebraska standing the best chance for a little bit of much-needed moisture. Temperatures will cool back down for the Thursday-Friday time period...with readings expected to quickly warm back up again just int time for next weekend.

Overnight lows tonight will hold in the upper 20s-to-mid 30s.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Monday will be primarily in the 40s and 50s...noticeably cooler than Sunday afternoon.

Highs On Monday (KOLN)

Lows Monday night will be seasonably chilly...with most of us dropping back into the low-to-mid 20s.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Tuesday afternoon highs will warm significantly...with most areas returning to the 60s.

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

We expect to squeeze out one more very mild day across most of 10-11 Country on Wednesday...but you can see some cooler readings in the far west as that next frontal system approaches.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook brings cooler weather and some precipitation chances back into the forecast later in the week...followed by a return to drier and warmer weather by next weekend.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

