Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters’ brings diversity to Lincoln Community Playhouse

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Community Playhouse said they are taking steps to become more inclusive and diverse. This weekend, they are showing Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters’: An African Tale. It is an all-black cast and all-black production.

“To be a part of a cast where like, a lot of us do have the same background, where we can share our experiences and we don’t feel left out has been a really special thing,” said Ambi Anuh-Ndumu, Manyara in Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters.

With an all-black cast, Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale is showing the community of Lincoln what diversity looks like. The play is continuing for a second weekend, after debuting last Friday.

“When we had our first audience, it was huge,” Anuh-Ndumu said. “People were laughing, they were enjoying it. After the show, they were excited to come see us. So that kind of made me feel more a part of the community than I had in the past.”

Myeisha Essex, Lincoln Community Playhouse board member and stage manager, said more than 100 people have come out each night so far. After reflecting on how to become more inclusive, she said they wanted to show diversity in their policies, staff and production.

“It’s extremely important for kids to see themselves in a production because that allows them to visualize themselves in that role and in that space,” Essex said.

Anuh-Ndumu said it’s the first all-black production she’s been a part of.

“This has been really special to be a part of because I am African and I’ve never really seen a show like this that features African culture,” Anuh-Ndumu said.

The Playhouse said they hope Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters’ will impact others.

“It’s been great to not only see them on stage, but to have the community come out and receive them in a positive way,” Essex said.

Anuh-Ndumu said she hopes the Lincoln Community Playhouse will have more inclusive productions like Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters’. Sunday is the last day to see the play. It will start at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15.

