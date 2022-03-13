Multiple temporary street closures begin March 14

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Portions of four streets will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 15. The projects are as follows:

Monday, March 14 – South 14th Street between “N” and “O” streets will be closed for utility work. The sidewalk on the west side of South 14th Street will also be closed. The StarTran bus stop at North 14th and “O” streets on Route 55-Downtown Trolley will be closed during this work.

Monday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 15 – Southbound South 13th Street between Plum and Peach streets will be closed daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for tree removal. The southbound bike lane and the sidewalk on the west side of South 13th Street will also be closed. The StarTran southbound bus stop at 13th and Peach streets on Route 13-South 13th will be closed during this work.

Tuesday, March 15 – Sun Valley Boulevard between Westgate Boulevard and Line Drive will be reduced to one lane with a temporary traffic signal for bridge maintenance and guard rail replacement. This work is scheduled to be completed by Monday, March 21.

Tuesday, March 15 through Thursday, March 17 – North 14th Street between Adams and Superior streets will be closed daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for tree removal. The sidewalk on the west side of North 14th Street will also be closed. Access only to the medical facility and animal clinic will be maintained. The StarTran Route 41-Havelock bus stops in this area will be closed during this work.

Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during these projects. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

