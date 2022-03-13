Police investigate homicide after shooting in Millard neighborhood
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing homicide investigation of a shooting in a Millard neighborhood Saturday night.
An 18-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy by medics and officials say he later died from his injuries. The teen has been identified as Tanner Farrell.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting near S. 161st & Monroe St. around 10:11 p.m.
The teen was a senior at Ralston High School and a baseball player. Ralston Baseball tweeted their condolences Sunday afternoon.
Correction: Farrell was misspelled in an earlier version of this story. 6 News regrets the error.
