Sweet 16 Bound: Concordia advances in the NAIA Tournament

The Concordia men’s basketball team advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NAIA Tournament with a 90-67 win over Marian (IN) on Saturday night.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Concordia men’s basketball team advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NAIA Tournament with a 90-67 win over Marian (IN) on Saturday night. The Bulldogs rolled past the regional #4 seed at DJ Sokol Arena to earn a trip to Kansas City.

Noah Schutte led the Bulldogs in scoring with 20 points. Carter Kent added 19 points, while Gage Smith contributed 16 points and 16 rebounds.

The Bulldogs improved to 27-6 on the season. Prior to this weekend, Concordia had not won a game at the NAIA Tournament since 2005.

