Vehicular arson in west Lincoln causes $10,000 in damage

Lincoln police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a car fire near northwest 49th and west...
Lincoln police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a car fire near northwest 49th and west Gary Gately Streets on Sunday at 4:56 a.m.(Associated Press)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a car fire near northwest 49th and west Gary Gately Streets on Sunday at 4:56 a.m.

According to LPD, a 2009 silver Chevy Malibu was set on fire in the area. The car belonged to a resident in the area.

The fire was extinguished by LFR. Officials said that they believed the car fire to have been intentionally set.

LPD said the incident caused $10,000 in damage.

This incident is still under investigation. The LFR Fire Inspector is assisting in the investigation.

