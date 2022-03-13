West A and South Folsom Intersection to close March 15

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - West A Street between Southwest Eighth and Southwest Sixth streets, and South Folsom Street between West Washington and West C streets, will be closed for the installation of a new roundabout at the intersection of West A and South Folsom Streets beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

This work is part of the West A Improvement Project. The sidewalks in this area will be closed. StarTran Route 51-West A bus stops in this area will also be closed. This work is scheduled to be completed by May 6.

West A Street traffic is encouraged to use South Ninth Street to South Street to Park Boulevard to Van Dorn Street to South Coddington Avenue. South Folsom Street traffic is encouraged to use Rosa Parks Way to South Coddington Avenue to West South Street or seek alternate routes.

Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained whenever possible.

The West A Street Improvement Project is a large street enhancement project divided into Project A and Project B. This current construction is a part of Project A. Project A includes new pavement, new driveway connections, new sidewalks with Americans with Disabilities Act accessible ramps, utility improvements, concrete pads at bus stops, new roundabouts and upgraded LED street lighting. This work is being done to improve the traffic flow, connectivity, and efficiency in this area.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/westa or contact Gaylon Masek at 402-416-7486, gmasek@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.