120K lottery ticket sold in Lincoln

Nebraska Lottery
Nebraska Lottery(KNOP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Someone who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket in Lincoln for the Friday, March 11 drawing is holding a ticket worth $120,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Friday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $120,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Git ‘n Split at 951 West O St, in Lincoln.

The winning numbers from Friday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 13, 18, 19, 25, 29. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

