Advertisement

Two Albuquerque officers injured during ‘possible active shooter’ incident

Police said on their official Twitter account that residents around the Larchmont and...
Police said on their official Twitter account that residents around the Larchmont and Montgomery NE area should stay inside their homes.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Albuquerque police said that a “possible active shooter” is no longer a threat.

They said on their official Twitter account that officers are “continuing to search the neighborhood out of an abundance of caution.”

Police urged that residents around the Larchmont and Montgomery NE area should stay inside their homes.

Two officers were injured during the incident.

One is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the second “is ok and still involved as officers continue to clear the scene.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash ends with large police presence near Bryan East Campus.
One taken into custody following crash near Bryan East Campus
The scene of a train vs. vehicle at 120th & Highway 6 Sunday night.
LSO: Vehicle struck by train, occupants flee from the scene
Lincoln Police were called to the 700 block of Charleston Street due to an attempted burglary...
28-year-old man arrested for attempted burglary in north Lincoln
Police investigate homicide after shooting in Millard neighborhood
Lincoln police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a car fire near northwest 49th and west...
Vehicular arson in west Lincoln causes $10,000 in damage

Latest News

A convoy of trucks and other vehicles travels the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson...
Trucker mandate protest hits DC, snarling local traffic
7-Day Outlook
Tuesday Forecast: A quick return to the 60s...
A suspect is being sought in recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
2 killed, 3 hurt in recent homeless shootings in New York, D.C.
Millennials are not exactly keeping track of their finances, according to a recent survey.
Survey: 45% of millennials don’t know how much money is in their bank account