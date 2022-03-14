Advertisement

Cooler and Breezy Today

By Brandon Rector
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a mild Sunday, today will not be as warm. It is just a brief cool down though as a short warming trend returns for Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a chance of rain Thursday.

A cold front will move through the area today. It is going to be partly to mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy. High temperatures look to be mainly in the 40s and 50s with north and northwest winds at 10 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. There is a slight chance of a few sprinkles too.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Tuesday could begin with some areas of fog in parts of Eastern Nebraska, but the bulk of the day looks to be mostly sunny. High temperatures should be mainly in the 60s with southwest winds at 8 to 18 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

A cold front will be moving through the area Wednesday. This will lead to a wide range of high temperatures across Nebraska. The panhandle could see high temperatures in the 50s while Southeast Nebraska is in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

An upper level trough looks to move through the region Thursday. The current projected track keeps the chance of rain in mainly the southern half of Nebraska and Northern Kansas in our area. It will be cooler and breezy too. Friday should be milder. The weekend looks seasonably warm at this time with breezy conditions likely on Sunday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Brandon's Saturday Night Forecast