Creighton men’s basketball earns at-large bid To NCAA Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Creighton men’s basketball team is returning to the NCAA Tournament for the 23rd time in program history and seventh time in the past 11 years after earning an at-large bid to 2022 Men’s Basketball Championship.

The ninth-seeded Bluejays (22-11) will meet eighth-seeded San Diego State (23-8) on Thursday, March 17 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will tip at 6:27 p.m. Central and be televised by truTV.

The Bluejay team gathered at a public viewing party inside D.J. Sokol Arena on the Creighton campus to watch the bracket be unveiled on CBS.Creighton enters the NCAA Tournament with a 22-11 record after finishing in fourth place in the BIG EAST Conference regular-season standings and runner-up in the league tournament this past weekend at Madison Square Garden.

This year’s club featured Second Team All-BIG EAST choice Ryan Hawkins (13.9 ppg.,7.8 rpg.) and Honorable Mention All-BIG EAST selection Ryan Kalkbrenner (13.0 ppg., 7.6 rpg.). The Bluejays also placed three men on the BIG EAST’s All-Freshman team, withRyan Nembhard (11.3 ppg., 4.4 apg.), Arthur Kaluma (9.9 ppg., 5.1 rpg.) and Trey Alexander (6.9 ppg., 3.8 rpg.) all being honored.

Kalkbrenner was selected as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year while Nembhard brought home Freshman of the Year accolades despite suffering a season-ending wrist injury on Feb. 23.Creighton is coached by

Greg McDermott, who owns a 275-136 record in 12th year with the Bluejays. This year marks his 10th trip to the NCAA Tournament at the Division I level, including trips to the third-round in 2012, 2013 and 2014 and a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2021 as Creighton’s coach.

This year marks Creighton’s 23rd postseason bid in the last 25 seasons, which includes 14 NCAA Tournament bids in that span. The Bluejays have won at least one game in 19 of its last 12 postseason appearances. This will be Creighton’s fourth straight trip to the NCAA’s via an at-large bid. CU is 14-23 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, including last year’s 2-1 record that culminated in the program’s first trip to the Sweet 16 since 1974.

Creighton is 4-3 all-time against the Aztecs, having last met SDSU in 2019 in Las Vegas. The winner of Thursday’s Creighton/San Diego State game will meet the winner of the game between top-seeded Kansas and either Texas Southern or Texas A&M Corpus-Christi.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.