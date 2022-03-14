Advertisement

Dolly Parton opens up Dollywood for 37th season

Dolly Parton was the guest of honor at Dollywood's reopening for its 37th season.
Dolly Parton was the guest of honor at Dollywood's reopening for its 37th season.(WVLT)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (CNN) – There was excitement in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee this weekend as Dollywood opened for a new season.

The park’s namesake was there to talk about it on Friday.

Dolly Parton was the guest of honor for the park’s season passholders, her first time back in three years. She gave a preview of what’s new at Dollywood in its 37th season.

Dollywood has a new summer festival and a new kids area at the Splash Country attraction.

Dollywood reopened for its 37th season in March.
Dollywood reopened for its 37th season in March.(WVLT)

A park official says major improvements also include more open space for better views of the train, and a more streamlined entry area for guests.

A new resort is planned by fall 2022.

Parton also highlighted a new album and book that she has just released called “Run, Rose, Run.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police were called to the 700 block of Charleston Street due to an attempted burglary...
28-year-old man arrested for attempted burglary in north Lincoln
Lincoln police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a car fire near northwest 49th and west...
Vehicular arson in west Lincoln causes $10,000 in damage
Police investigate homicide after shooting in Millard neighborhood
Crash ends with large police presence near Bryan East Campus.
One taken into custody following crash near Bryan East Campus
The scene of a train vs. vehicle at 120th & Highway 6 Sunday night.
LSO: Vehicle struck by train, occupants flee from the scene

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
COVID-19 delays trial of 4 in alleged plot to abduct Mich. Gov. Whitmer
Megan Joyce Imirowicz is accused of a chemical attack on her father, who recently died in a...
Teen charged with homicide after chemical burns kill father
The decision appears to exhaust Julian Assange’s legal avenues in the U.K. to avoid a trial in...
Julian Assange denied permission to appeal by UK’s top court
In this photo provided by NASA, U.S. astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei...
US astronaut to ride Russian spacecraft home during tensions
FILE - President Joe Biden addressed the National League of Cities’ Congressional City...
Biden gives address at conference of nonpartisan cities’ organization