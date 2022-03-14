Advertisement

Jim Gaffigan serving laughs in Lincoln this summer

Jim Gaffigan is bringing The Fun Tour to Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on August 29, 2022.(Jim Gaffigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jim Gaffigan is bringing The Fun Tour to Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on August 29, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 18 at 10 am CT.

Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy-winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known worldwide for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.

