The Kensington reacts to Bert’s Pharmacy fire

Residents and businesses in downtown Hastings are mourning the loss of beloved business Bert’s...
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents and businesses in downtown Hastings are mourning the loss of a beloved business, Bert’s Pharmacy, following a fire Sunday night.

The Kensington had a front row view to the devastation. The assisted living facility’s staff wrote on their Facebook page saying quote, “We are all safe! Our hearts go out to our neighbors at Bert’s Pharmacy but we are so glad no one was hurt.”

Not only did The Kensington see the devastation play out, the building also suffered damage.

“The south side of our building is very close to Bert’s, so we were very fortunate to have the fire department letting us know what was happening and to keep our building safe,” said Kensington Administrator Jessica Soucie.

Soucie said fire crews were spraying water on their building frequently during the course of the event, but that due to smoke they had to remove their south side residents to the north side of the building. The building also lost power for some time as fire crews worked the scene. Backup generators helped keep residents who rely on oxygen safe.

The Kensington is asking visitors to avoid the area and for residents to stay indoors Monday.

“Our building is currently taped off due to the damage from the buildings next to us. So we cannot have visitors today. We just wanted you all to know that we are safe. Our residents are always our top priority and we were on guard all night to take action if needed. Thank you all for your trust in us. Please keep all of those affected by this in your thoughts! Thank you to our Hastings fire department for communicating with us and making us feel safe!”

