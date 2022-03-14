Lincoln business steps up to help those overseas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln business is stepping up to make a difference overseas, by selling beer.

On Sunday, March 13, Boiler Brewing Company collected 20% of their sales to help the efforts in Ukraine. Boiler Brewing Company’s owner said he felt helpless as the conflict in Ukraine escalated.

He stumbled upon the perfect way to help after discovering a Ukrainian brewery that was helping it’s country.

“They’re doing collaboration brews with different breweries around the world but also accepting donations, so they’re like the funnel point to get the money to where it is,” said Thad Aerts, managing partner of Boiler Brewing Company. “So, we figured what better way than, like our fellow brothers in brewing, that we would collaborate with them and that’s where the money’s going, and hopefully get in good hands to make a difference.”

Both the downtown and south Lincoln locations participated. Aerts said while he hopes the conflict doesn’t last much longer, he hopes to see more business step up to help.

