Lincoln Thrift Crawl offers deals for local causes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Starting March 13, Lincoln shoppers can save a few bucks while learning about local causes. The Lincoln Thrift Crawl started at BetterWays Thrift. The idea of the event is to introduce more people to local thrift stores while raising awareness for the organizations they support.

“The Thrift Crawl is an event to find out what Lincoln has to offer much like the junk jaunt that happens in western Nebraska, this is for Lincoln,” said Shelley Jaquez, manager at BetterWays Thrift. “It supports Lincoln causes, it is stores like better ways that receives all of their donations from Lincoln residents and the money goes back into the community.”

Better Ways Thrift, the only one open on Sunday’s, kicked off the event.

The eight thrift stores involved in the crawl include: Bud’s Thrift Store, Cause for Paws, The Daisy, Habitat Restore, Macie’s Place, St. Louise Gift and Thrift, Transformations Thrift Store and Better Ways. Each has their own in-store promotions.

Shoppers receive a card that gets punched when they visit each participating store. If a shopper visits each one, they are entered in a drawing for prizes.

“In addition to bringing in new customers is trying to bring awareness to each of the causes, and our cause supports Skyview Learning Academy and this is a Christian-nature school located about 25 minutes from our store,” Jaquez said.

Skyview Learning Academy, a Christian-nature-based school, was started by Better Ways owner and president of Skyview, Michele Ray.

“We’re nondenominational but we are Christian-based, so we don’t have any churches that support us or fund us financially,”Ray said. “So we needed another avenue for revenue to come in for our school so we started a thrift store.”

100% of Better Ways profits go to Skyview. Ray said she’s excited for shoppers to learn about other organizations Lincoln thrift stores support.

The crawl goes until March 19. If you visit all eight stores you can submit your card to any of the stores to be entered for prizes.

