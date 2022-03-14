Advertisement

LSO: Vehicle struck by train, occupants flee from the scene

The scene of a train vs. vehicle at 120th & Highway 6 Sunday night.
The scene of a train vs. vehicle at 120th & Highway 6 Sunday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the people who fled from a vehicle that was struck by a train Sunday night.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night at 120th & Highway 6, between Lincoln and Waverly.

LSO says the circumstances leading up to the crash are still being investigated, and the occupants who fled after the crash have not been located.

The Nebraska State Patrol’s Air Wing was dispatched to the scene for some time to help with the investigation.

No injuries have been reported so far.

