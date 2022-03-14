Advertisement

Nebraska Legislature moves forward on bill to make Juneteenth a state holiday

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska may have a new state holiday soon.

Monday afternoon, the Nebraska Legislature unanimously gave first-round approval to LB-29. The bill would make Juneteenth a state holiday and replace the existing Arbor Day state holiday.

State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha introduced the bill. He says Juneteenth tells an American story and honors African Americans who fought in the Civil War.

“Juneteenth is important because it honors the soldiers that fought for our freedom,” Wayne said. “In fact, these soldiers staked their lives and their fortunes for their country. Oftentimes it was a country, at that time, that did not even recognize them as free.”

Supporters say that because Juneteenth was recently made a federal holiday, there would be no economic impact on the state if the bill passes.

