Nebraska wins a tight game against UNO

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Griffin Everitt delivered walk-off single to cap a 4-hit performance, as Nebraska beat Omaha 6-5 in the Huskers’ home opener. Everitt’s heroics came following a Max Anderson double in the bottom of the 9th inning on a breezy day at Hawks Field. Anderson scored the game-winning run for a much-needed victory. Everitt was doused with Gatorade during the team’s on-field celebration.

Everitt, a senior catcher from Lincoln, finished the game 4-for-5 at the plate with a pair of home runs. Efry Cervantes also slugged a home run, the first of his career, to tie the game in the 7th inning.

Nebraska improves it’s record to 5-9. The Huskers return to Hawks Field tomorrow at 6:35pm to take on New Mexico St.

