Nebraska Women’s Basketball headed to NCAA Tournament

Nebraska women's basketball players take a victory lap following their win over Northwestern in...
Nebraska women's basketball players take a victory lap following their win over Northwestern in the regular season finale.(KOLN-TV)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team has received an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers are an 8-seed and will play 9-seed Gonzaga in the opening round on Friday in Louisville, KY as a part of the Wichita Regional. The Huskers will be making their first appearance since 2018.

Nebraska qualified for the NCAA Tournament with a 24-8 overall record. Amy Williams’ team has three wins over Top 10 teams this season. The Huskers reached the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

