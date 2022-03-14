Nebraska Women’s Basketball headed to NCAA Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team has received an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers are an 8-seed and will play 9-seed Gonzaga in the opening round on Friday in Louisville, KY as a part of the Wichita Regional. The Huskers will be making their first appearance since 2018.

Nebraska qualified for the NCAA Tournament with a 24-8 overall record. Amy Williams’ team has three wins over Top 10 teams this season. The Huskers reached the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

