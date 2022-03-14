Nomi Health’s COVID-19 testing site in Lincoln to change locations Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nomi Health’s COVID-19 testing site in Lincoln, currently located in a parking lot at Gateway Mall, will operate from a new location beginning Tuesday, March 15.

The new site is located near the northwest corner of 66th and O Streets just north of an IHOP restaurant.

Hours of operation will remain the same: 8 a.m. to. 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The site is indoors. Limited parking is available near the entrance, and more parking is available on the north side of the building. Signage will be posted to direct people to appropriate parking locations.

Signage also will be placed at the former Gateway Mall location with the address of the new site.

Appointments are not required, but people must preregister for a test at: nomihealth.com/nebraska/.

