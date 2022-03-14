One taken into custody following crash near Bryan East Campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken into custody following a crash that ended with a large police presence on the northeast side of Bryan East Campus early Monday morning.

According to a 10/11 reporter on the scene, multiple police cruisers were on scene near 52nd & A Streets. A Street in both directions was closed to traffic between Cotner and 56th for a time, but has since reopened.

Details surrounding the crash are unclear.

A woman was taken into custody by officers just before 4 a.m., our reporter witnessed. That followed a standoff that last for an unknown length of time.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was also on scene, but it’s unclear if anyone was hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.

