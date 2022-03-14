Advertisement

One taken into custody following crash near Bryan East Campus

Crash ends with large police presence near Bryan East Campus.
Crash ends with large police presence near Bryan East Campus.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken into custody following a crash that ended with a large police presence on the northeast side of Bryan East Campus early Monday morning.

According to a 10/11 reporter on the scene, multiple police cruisers were on scene near 52nd & A Streets. A Street in both directions was closed to traffic between Cotner and 56th for a time, but has since reopened.

Details surrounding the crash are unclear.

A woman was taken into custody by officers just before 4 a.m., our reporter witnessed. That followed a standoff that last for an unknown length of time.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was also on scene, but it’s unclear if anyone was hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.

