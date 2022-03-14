Advertisement

Public invited to apply for water quality landscape funding

Applications are now being accepted for financial assistance for landscaping projects that focus on water quality.(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Applications are now being accepted for financial assistance for landscaping projects that focus on water quality. The public can apply for the Rainscaping Lincoln-Sustainable Landscapes Cost Share Program until April 29 or until funding runs out. The program is offered by the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department Watershed Management Division.

The program offers homeowners up to $2,000 to reimburse 50% of eligible expenses for a rain garden or bioswale, a waterwise lawn or pavement removal. The program is designed to improve surface water quality in the region, reduce stormwater runoff into storm drains and facilitate filtration through the soil to break down pollutants.

Only property within City limits is eligible for the funds, and applicants must own the property. Applications must be reviewed and approved before projects begin. The initial costs must be covered by the applicant. Receipts for approved reimbursable items must be submitted following a final site evaluation scheduled by the applicant.

To apply for funding and find more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/rainscaping. For questions about the program, contact Erin Kubicek, LTU Watershed Management, at 402-441-4959 or ekubicek@lincoln.ne.gov.

