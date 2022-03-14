Tuesday Forecast: A quick return to the 60s...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mild-to-warm temperatures are back in our forecasts for Tuesday and Wednesday...

A fast-moving cold front dropped temperatures and increased northerly winds on Monday...but high pressure will return to the region for Tuesday and Wednesday, likely pushing daytime high temperatures back into the 60s and 70s for most locations. Another weather system will slide across the region by Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday...providing some of us with a precipitation chance and cooling us back down again for the end of the week. Warm and dry weather looks to return for the weekend...with highs back in the 60s and 70s. Noticeably windier conditions will be part of the Sunday warm-up as yet another low pressure area to our west looks to move in for early next week.

Lows tonight will drop back into the 20s for much of the state...and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a couple of readings in the upper teens in a location or two.

Highs on Tuesday will head back into the 60s...maybe even a few lower 70s...under mostly sunny skies.

Lows Tuesday night are expected to be much milder than the temperatures we’ll see tonight...holding in the low 30s to low 40s.

Highs on Wednesday will range from the 50s in the far west...to the 70s over eastern Nebraska...as the next low pressure area gets ready to push out onto the Central Plains.

The 7-Day Outlook shows the return of mild weather for Tuesday-Wednesday...the rain chance and subsequent cool down for Thursday and Friday...followed by our expected weekend warm-up...and then another chance for some much-needed precipitation early next week.

