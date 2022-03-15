Bryan Health remembers those lost due to COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Bryan Health remembered the lives lost to the pandemic in their hospitals on Tuesday. A bell choir and prayer service remembered and honored the lives of the nearly 500 people lost to COVID-19 outside of the hospital.

For each person who died, the bell tolled once. At the end of the ceremony, a packet of seeds was handed out to be planted in remembrance.

“During the past two years you kept hearing about being the front line of the pandemic response,” said Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan Health Vice President. “I really think the people most moved by this weren’t the front line, they were the last line. They tried to do everything, sometimes in the face of ridicule.”

In total, 488 people died of COVID in Bryan facilities. The system treated 3,240 people for COVID who survived. The vice president said this event was an important step towards healing.

“That tension is still there and even though we have hope that we are slowly getting to the other side, we don’t know,” said Nina Redel, Chaplain at Bryan Health. “It is a very different healing process for everybody then anything we’ve ever gone through.”

The hospital said this ceremony doesn’t mark the end of the pandemic, but it’s an opportunity to reflect.

“With cases being where they’re at, it was a good time to reflect on what we’ve been through, and frankly enjoy this period of time when we are at a really low level,” said Ravenscroft.

