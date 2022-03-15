Advertisement

February sees 15 killed in Nebraska car crashes

(WJHG)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - During February 2022, 15 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes throughout Nebraska.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation releases monthly traffic fatality tolls. According to the February report, 15 people were killed across 13 fatal crashes that happened on Nebraska roadways in February 2022.

This is a 50% increase to the 10 traffic fatalities that happened in February 2021.

Two fatalities happened on the interstate, nine were on separate highways, and four happened on local roads. One of the fatalities was a pedestrian.

Of the 14 vehicle occupants killed, six were not wearing seatbelts, four were wearing seatbelts, and four could not be determined if they wore a seatbelt during the crash.

Throughout all of 2022, 11 of 35 vehicle occupants killed in crashes were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelan Garcia & Elizabeth Moran
LPD: Children in car during standoff in east Lincoln
Crash ends with large police presence near Bryan East Campus.
One taken into custody following crash near Bryan East Campus
The scene of a train vs. vehicle at 120th & Highway 6 Sunday night.
LSO: Vehicle struck by train, occupants flee from the scene
Nebraska Lottery
120K lottery ticket sold in Lincoln
Nebraska advances permanent Daylight Saving Time bill

Latest News

Two dogs die in fire in south Lincoln
Daniel Gondringer, age 51, died Monday evening at a hospital in Lincoln.
CCC-L reports inmate death
Felipe Vazquez is on trial for the first degree murder of LPD Investigator Mario Herrera.
Day seven of Vazquez trial sees more witnesses take the stand
Gov. Ricketts highlights educational initiative to address learning loss
Rep. Fortenberry's trial to begin in L.A.
Rep. Fortenberry's trial to begin in L.A.