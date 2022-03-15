February sees 15 killed in Nebraska car crashes

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - During February 2022, 15 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes throughout Nebraska.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation releases monthly traffic fatality tolls. According to the February report, 15 people were killed across 13 fatal crashes that happened on Nebraska roadways in February 2022.

This is a 50% increase to the 10 traffic fatalities that happened in February 2021.

Two fatalities happened on the interstate, nine were on separate highways, and four happened on local roads. One of the fatalities was a pedestrian.

Of the 14 vehicle occupants killed, six were not wearing seatbelts, four were wearing seatbelts, and four could not be determined if they wore a seatbelt during the crash.

Throughout all of 2022, 11 of 35 vehicle occupants killed in crashes were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.