LFR responds to fire in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a fire at 1317 S. 19th Street at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to LFR, when crews arrived, they reported heavy smoke and fire from the back of a two-story, four-plex building. All residents were out of the structure when crews arrived.

One resident was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. A total of five people live in the building. At least two, possibly three people will have to be relocated.

The fire cause is still under investigation.

