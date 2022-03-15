Advertisement

LFR responds to fire in south Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a fire at 1317 S. 19th Street at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday. 

According to LFR, when crews arrived, they reported heavy smoke and fire from the back of a two-story, four-plex  building.  All residents were out of the structure when crews arrived. 

One resident was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.  A total of five people live in the building.  At least two, possibly three people will have to be relocated. 

The fire cause is still under investigation.

