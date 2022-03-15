LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in low-yellow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low-yellow for the second consecutive week. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk. The dial is updated weekly.

The position of the Risk Dial is based on multiple local indicators and information from the previous three weeks:

The weekly number of new COVID-19 cases declined again last week. Case numbers dropped from 157 the previous week to 108 this past week ending March 12.

The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized locally has continued to decline since early February and is down to an average of 33. Today, the hospitals report 29 patients, with 17 from Lancaster County.

Three COVID-19 deaths have been reported so far in March.

All Lancaster County residents ages 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. More than 66% of all Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated, and about 60% of residents ages 12 and up have now received a booster or third dose.

The latest public health guidance and vaccine information is available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

