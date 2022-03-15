Advertisement

LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in low-yellow

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low-yellow for the second consecutive week. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk. The dial is updated weekly.

The position of the Risk Dial is based on multiple local indicators and information from the previous three weeks:

  • The weekly number of new COVID-19 cases declined again last week. Case numbers dropped from 157 the previous week to 108 this past week ending March 12.
  • The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized locally has continued to decline since early February and is down to an average of 33. Today, the hospitals report 29 patients, with 17 from Lancaster County.
  • Three COVID-19 deaths have been reported so far in March.

All Lancaster County residents ages 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. More than 66% of all Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated, and about 60% of residents ages 12 and up have now received a booster or third dose.

The latest public health guidance and vaccine information is available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

