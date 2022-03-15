Longtime Hastings pharmacy devastated after fire

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was late Sunday night when firefighters responded to a call saying that the downtown Bert’s Pharmacy was on fire.

Tom Choquette has been an owner of the pharmacy since 1982. He said he had found out about the fire around an hour after it started through a text message sent to him by his sister-in-law saying she was sorry for what happened to Bert’s.

“I thought I was in the middle of a nightmare and I hadn’t woke up yet but — anyways, it’s for real,” Choquette said.

He said there were many people who had reached out to show the their support for the business after their loss.

Three buildings to the west of the pharmacy sustained smoke damage from the fire and streets in the area were closed off. The barricades didn’t keep people in the community from coming by to check out the aftermath of what was once a staple in the downtown.

Choquette thinks back to times spent at the pharmacy and what it meant to Hastings.

“The downtown clientele have been coming here for years and years… and you can call and chat about the weather or whatever you want to chat about and so, it hurts,” he said.

Down the street, Mayor Corey Stutte said he and the rest of the city employees are keeping those affected by the fire in mind.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the employees, the owners and the surrounding organizations and the businesses around this area, Stutte said. “We obviously are very sad to see this happen but, we are very thankful that we had area firefighters come in to help us here.”

Walking into the City Hall Monday, Stutte caught a glimpse of what was a thriving local pharmacy and the other “closed” signs that hung from the doors of surrounding buildings.

“It was sad to see the buildings in that sort of shape so, you know, this is something that happens sometimes but, I’m confident that Hastings will come back, we’ve got such a supportive community,” he noted.

“All the warm messages — it helps,” Choquette said. “It’s going to take awhile to go away though.”

Choquette reminds people there is another location of Bert’s Pharmacy off W 14th Street and Burlington Ave.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.